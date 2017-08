Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Snickers, a 2-month-old Dilute Calico kitten looking for a new furr-ever family. This weekend Front Street Animal Shelter will have over 200 kittens just like Snickers available for adoption!

More info:

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife