Non-Profit Builds Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Not long ago, Navy veteran Shawn Barnhart was homeless -- living in a tent along Arcade Creek.

Things have since gotten better for Barnhart. Kavanah, a local non-profit that partners with area high schools to build tiny houses for homeless veterans, built a space for Barnhart.

He lived there for nine months.

"It made it to where you could live. You know you weren't wondering if someone was taking your stuff or not, or coming back and have it be gone," Barnhart said.

Barnhart's home was the first unit Kavanah built.

Not only does Kavanah's program help give homeless vets a place to live, it helps teach students important skills. Kavanah provides the materials and students from six area schools build the homes.

"I don't think I would've ever been able to learn these on my own, especially because we had a lot of help from our mentors," Emran Tokhi, a recent Laguna Creek High School grad, told FOX40.

As for Barnhart, he's now in a bigger house -- and even owns his own subcontracting business.

"It's been just one progressive opportunity right after the next," Barnhart said. "I'm loving life right now."