The First Tee of Greater Sacramento Sending Six Teen Competitors to 2017 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at Haggin Oaks Golf Course hanging out with some teens as they prepare for an upcoming golf tournament.

The First Tee of Greater Sacramento is sending Katelyn Harris, Sienna Lyford, Ryan Parry, Hailey Rietz & Emma Sand to compete in the 2017 PURE Insurance Championship, an official PGA TOUR Champions event to be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif., the week of September 19-24, 2017. The tournament, which is hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, will be televised internationally on Golf Channel.