Two Deputies Shot in Yuba County

OREGON HOUSE — Two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday morning in the Oregon House area, the sheriff’s department said.

Officials say the deputies were responding along Marysville Road to reports of an “agitated and possibly armed subject.”

Both deputies were airlifted to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known, but they were said to be stable.

The suspect has reportedly barricaded himself in a trailer, according to the sheriff’s department.

People are urged to avoid the area.