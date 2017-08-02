Beloved Lincoln Football Coach Dies After Collapsing at Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln football coach's family is looking for answers after he collapsed at practice and died.

Coach Eric Morales died Thursday when he suddenly collapsed on the field at Foskett Regional Park in Lincoln during the Jr. Zebras football and cheer practice.

FOX40 spoke with Morales' wife, Kim, who says they still don't know how he died and are waiting on autopsy results. She said he did have ongoing health issues stemming from diabetes.

Morales was only 38 years old and leaves behind a daughter, stepdaughter and stepson.

About 250 athletes and 150 parents were at the practice when he collapsed. The organization brought counselors to practice Monday to help the athletes cope with the loss.

Morales was an assistant coach for the junior pee wee football team and had been with the organization for three years.

Morales will be remembered as a dedicated coach and dad, and as somebody who made friends with everyone he met.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.