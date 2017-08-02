Capital Dance Project to Perform Sensory Friendly Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Capital Dance Project is including its first-ever sensory friendly show for people with special needs later this month during a run at the Crest Theater.

You can find tickets to the Aug. 25 show here.

The group is keeping the house lights on, lowering the music volume and abbreviating the performance to 30 minutes to keep the show sensory friendly. They are also working with the Sacramento Kings to provide bean bag chairs and toys, and a therapist is volunteering as well.

Theater rules will be relaxed so people can walk around and talk. Headphones and a "safe space" will be available in the lobby.

The normal performance, which is 90 minutes, will run from Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.