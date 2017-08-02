Actors Jason Graae and Lynne Wintersteller are in the studio with Paul and Mae to talk about "Damn Yankees." The Tony Award-winning musical will play at the Wells Fargo Pavilion from August 8-13. "Damn Yankees" is a musical comedy in which mega-fan Joe Boyd trades his soul to lead his beloved Washington Senators to victory over the New York Yankees. Watch Joe Boyd transform into the Senators’ star player Joe Hardy and eventually realize the true worth of the life he left behind.
‘Damn Yankees’ At Wells Fargo Pavilion for One Week Only
