Dozens Show Up for Vigil of Vacaville Woman Killed in Suspected DUI Crash

VACAVILLE -- Friends and family of 48-year-old Cindy Clay gathered Wednesday night to remember the loving mother and wife who was killed in a crash -- the other driver suspect of driving under the influence.

"If you guys know, that guy blasted through that stop light and never stopped once," said Patrick Clay, Cindy's husband.

"But he drug my wife and he killed her, he hit her," he said.

Hundreds of people stood in the same spot that Cindy Clay fell just three blocks shy of making it home on Monday.

"I can't even find it in my heart to forgive this person because it could have been avoided," said family member Andre Finley.

Vacaville police arrested the driver they say caused the crash at Nut Tree and Marshall in Vacaville, 65-year-old Thomas Astarita. He has since been charged with felony DUI resulting in injuries as well as vehicular manslaughter.

The couple had been together for about 25 years. They raised children together in the community. And dozens of people came to express how much they loved her.

"She was just beautiful all the way around. She was my friend, my co-pilot, that was my rib, my one and she was solid, solid," Patrick Clay said.

Patrick Clay's support system knows there's little they can do to console him.

"It's like seeing your super hero beat to the ground," Finley said.

But they all want people to think again before drinking and driving so that no other family has to feel what they're feeling right now.

"I know she's probably here today, right now, looking at all these people that are here for her, so I just hope everybody takes something from this today. That's all we got," Patrick Clay said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs.