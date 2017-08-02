Kids Matter: Back to School Eye Exams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While many parents are focused on getting kids ready for school by picking up backpacks, pens, and notebooks. Dr. Viraj Shah explains to Mae why kids shouldn't miss out on one very important test - the eye exam.

As much as 80 percent of learning a child does is visual, with children spending most of the school day reading, looking at a blackboard, and using laptops and tablets. However, come back-to-school season, parents overlook one of the most critical learning tools – their child’s eyes. Kids should have a first comprehensive vision assessment with an eye doctor at six months to ensure the eyes are working together and to detect any vision problems early; followed by a comprehensive eye exam at three years old, five years old, and annually throughout the school years.