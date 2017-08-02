Labor Shortage Hitting Sacramento Valley Peach Growers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTTER COUNTY -- Growers in the middle of the peach harvest in the Sacramento Valley are confronted with a growing statewide problem, the scarcity of farm workers.

President Trump's immigration policy adds to a long time trend. A retiring generation of farm workers aren't being replenished because higher paying jobs are being created by Mexico's improving economy.

And the offspring of farm workers, as well as other young people, can find less strenuous work in other sectors.

Finding competent farm workers who can operate equipment is costing growers more. That can be a hardship for those who often don't control the market price they are offered for their crops.