Man Who was Killed in Shootout with Yuba County Deputies Identified

YUBA COUNTY — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect in the Oregon House shooting that injured two deputies on Tuesday.

Mark Anthony Sanchez, 33, of Gilroy, was found dead by a SWAT team about 2 p.m. inside the home where the shootout between the deputies and suspect took place on Marysville Road, the sheriff’s department said. Investigators believe Sanchez was hit by deputy gunfire, which led to his death.

Detectives believe that Sanchez was living and working as a caretaker at a marijuana grow on the property.

Sanchez was a previously convicted felon that had served time for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and well as burglary and possession of stolen property.

Sanchez had two active warrants for his arrest out of Gilroy for robbery and disturbing the peace, according to the sheriff’s department.

The autopsy to determine the official cause of death for Sanchez is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The two Yuba County deputies injured in the shooting are listed in fair condition. They are recovering at Sutter Roseville Medical Center.