Salute to Service: Arden-Arcade Community Cleanup

In today's Salute to Service we recognize a group of community members banding together to make their neighborhood a better place. The group of 25 neighbors based in Arden-Arcade plan to hold a community clean up at the four corners of El Camino and Howe avenues. They plan to pick up trash in the area. The cleanup will take place on August 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. The group says they are hoping to gather more members to help out.