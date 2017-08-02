Summer Makeover at Ethel Phillips Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is hanging out at Ethel Phillips Elementary where students will be welcomed back in the fall with a new look and feel to their school. More than 70 female volunteers from Appreciation Financial gathered on Wednesday, August 2,to revitalize the 70+ year-old deserving school. The school serves more than 400 young students in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade and contains a high concentration of economically disadvantaged students, which is why it was chosen as the beautification site.