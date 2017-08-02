Summer Makeover at Ethel Phillips Elementary

Gary is hanging out at Ethel Phillips Elementary where students will be welcomed back in the fall with a new look and feel to their school. More than 70 female volunteers from Appreciation Financial gathered on Wednesday, August 2,to revitalize the 70+ year-old deserving school. The school serves more than 400 young students in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade and contains a high concentration of economically disadvantaged students, which is why it was chosen as the beautification site.
