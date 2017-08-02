Visit the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come visit Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary! Since 1963, the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary has been committed to educating the need for responsible behavior toward all animals. Contact the zoo to schedule an off site experience with their outreach program or to schedule a custom animal painting, both great ways to help contribute to the zoo.

More info:

Check website for times and admission prices

Summer hours, 9-3pm

Starting Sept 1st, regular hours, 10-4pm

Prices vary by day of the week and age.

Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary

403 Stafford Street Folsom, CA 95630

(916) 351-3527

Folsom.CA.US - Zoo Sanctuary tab

Facebook: @FolsomCityZooSanctuary

Twitter: @FolsomCityZooSanctuary