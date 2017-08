Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter takes in more than 12,000 lost, stray or surrendered animals annually. Their mission is to provide public safety and protect the health and welfare of animals in our communities through education, responsibility, and compassion.

More info:

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Road

(916) 368-7387

BradshawShelter.net

Facebook: @SacCountyAnimalCare

Twitter: @SacAnimalCare

Instagram: @BradshawShelter