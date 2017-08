Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren is hanging out with Bobby Mann from Front Street Animal Shelter and a bunch of kittens!

Kitten adoptions will be just $20 this Saturday and Sunday, and over 200 will be available! 8/5 and 8/6 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at our Petco satellite adoption center, 1878 Arden Way. Adoption fee (cash only) includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchcip!