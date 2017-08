Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christian Martin of the Citrus Town Center joined us to talk about the upcoming "Back-To-School Celebration." Bring the kids out for a fun filled time with free train rides, caricatures, prizes, arts and crafts, face paintings, games, and much more!Back-To-School CelebrationSaturday, August 5th1pm - 3pm

Citrus Town Center

7925 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

(916) 903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com

Facebook: Citrus Town Center

Twitter: @CitrusTownCenter