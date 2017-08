Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- CHP is investigating what caused a driver to leave the roadway and crash into a tree near Chiles Road in Davis.

Around 2:25 a.m. Thursday, a driver in a red Range Rover SUV travelling east on I-80 slammed into a tree and burst into flames.

The driver was pulled from the car. The extent of the driver's injuries is not known at this time.

