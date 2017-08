Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Originally launched in 2013, the family-friendly Midtown Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.Midtown Farmers MarketEvery Saturday8am-1pm20th Street between J. and Kayak Alley, Midtown(916) 442-1500