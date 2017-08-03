Family Wants Church to Pay for Repairs After Mobile Home Damaged During Shootout with Yuba County Deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

qEqTlmc_gXKM"]

OREGON HOUSE -- A mobile home caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between a suspect and Yuba County deputies is unlivable, according to the family.

The mobile home and the five acres of property the family owns are locked up, according to Julia Mason, daughter of homeowner Bernice Schmoe.

Mason said because of the tear gas deployed during the incident, the air inside the house burns their eyes.

She also said the property is in complete disarray and several of the homes windows were broken out.

Mason believes that the church group where the suspect was volunteering at the time of the incident, the Sugarleaf Rastafarian Network, should have to pay for repairs to the home.