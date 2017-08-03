Fat’s Asia Bistro Debuts New Dessert Menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with Chef Dan Valdez from Fat's Asia Bistro getting a look at all of their newest desserts. All of their desserts are made in house and they use Gunter's Ice Cream for their popular banana split sundae. Their unique Banana Split Sundae is a new twist on the classic dessert by wrapping the banana in a spring roll skin and flash frying it – the dessert is also served with a trio of ice cream flavors and topped with strawberry and chocolate sauces, whipped cream, toasted coconut and finished with a cherry on top.

Their new desserts also include a gluten free Chocolate Decadence Cake.