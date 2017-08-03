Free Speech vs. HOA Bylaws: Residents Asked to ‘Consider Removing’ Lawn Signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLD RIVER -- The homes inside Marshall Village all look pretty much the same, so even small differences can stand out.

Diane Durston is finding out that the message she sees as universal on the sign she staked into her front yard does not have universal curb appeal.

The sign says:

"In our America all people are equal

Love is love

Black Lives Matter

Immigrants and refugees are welcome

Science is real

Women's rights are human rights

People and planet are valued over profit

Diversity is celebrated"

"One gentleman came by and he said 'I hate your sign, it's so ugly, I hate your sign,'" Durston said.

But other people came by, too, asking if they could have one of the signs. Over the summer, Durston gave about 80 of them to her neighbors, who proudly put them right out front, too.

"The board presented us with a letter," she said.

Then the homeowners association distributed a letter about what it called a proliferation of yard signs in the village. It says, "If you feel the sign has been up long enough for your voice to have been heard, please consider removing it or moving it back."

"But that kind of defeats the purpose does it?," Durston said.

FOX40 contacted the homeowners association for a comment about this letter. We were told a manager would be calling us back, but no one ever did.

While the letter mentioned the HOA applauds laws that protect free speech, the HOA's bylaws state: "The board may adopt limitations on such signs including restrictions on the size of the signs, the duration of their posting, and their location."

Durston said she respects differing opinions, but that her point was never political. She says she was compelled to make a public statement that all her neighbors are welcome there.

"People are still asking me for signs all over you know?" she said.