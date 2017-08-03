Hundreds Line Up for ‘Treasure Fest’ Yard Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- Hundreds lined up Thursday for Treasure Fest -- known as the largest yard sale in the Sacramento region.

First in line at the Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale was Tim Dutro, who has been coming to the sale for years.

"I'm looking at that 19th century fire place mantel that's kind of cool right there for only $40," he said.

The sale hit full swing Thursday morning, with collectibles on display spanning half an acre in the parking lot, and a gym full of clothes, appliances, antiques and books.

Even a mound of stuffed animals standing at six feet tall. Organizers say it took almost three hours to organize.

Corri Rhodes goes thrift shopping for a living and says Treasure Fest is one of her favorite events.

"I get a sense of energy here. It's a good vibe. It's just fun," Rhodes said. "It's just not over priced, and that's why there is a lot of people here."

The three-day event has gone for 24 years. The money raised benefits the church.