Market Fire Investigation on Watt Avenue

SACRAMENTO -- Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged the back wall of a market on Watt Avenue.

Around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the fire burning at Babylon City Market.

Upon their arrival they found a stack of fire wood burning along the back side of the building. They were able to get it out within five minutes.

All damage was to exterior of the building, the windows in the top of of the building has some small cracks.

The Battalion Chief says the damage could've been a lot worse had the building not been made of cinder blocks.

At this time it is not known who or what caused the fire.