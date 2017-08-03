Modesto Man Accused of Having Sex with Minor, Posting ‘Intimate Video’ on Social Media

CERES — A Modesto man is accused of having sex with a minor and then posting an “intimate video” of the two on social media when their relationship ended.

Jason Lopez, 21, faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and distribution of pornography, according to Ceres Police.

Investigators say that Lopez, who was 20 at the time, was in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl from January 2017 through May 2017. Police say Lopez would pick the girl up from her home and take her to a residence in Ceres where the pair would have sex.

When the relationship ended in May, Lopez, posted an “intimate video” of the two to the girl’s social media accounts. When it was removed, he posted it to his own social media accounts.

Lopez was arrested without incident.