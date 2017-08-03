Pole Damaged After Being Struck by a Car in Arden-Arcade Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDEN-ARCADE -- According to witnesses in the area, a car traveling northbound on Fulton Avenue and Hurley Way in the Arden-Arcade area hit a power pole and then drove off around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A man told FOX40 he was in the shopping center parking lot when he heard a loud crash. He ran out and saw the car pulled over. The man says the driver got out uninjured, looked around and left the scene.

At one point three lanes were blocked by the downed pole and around 5:30 a.m., only one lane was still closed.

SMUD is on scene cleaning up debris and replacing the pole.

No customers in the area lost power as a result of the crash.