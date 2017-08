× Road Sign in Solano County Hacked to Say ‘Trump Has Herpes’

SOLANO COUNTY — A road sign along westbound Interstate 80, between Dixon and Davis, was recently hacked to say “Trump has herpes.”

Janet Arina snapped a photo of the sign. She told FOX40 she saw it around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Caltrans said the sign does not belong to them or the UC Davis campus, but did note that the signs can be hacked remotely.