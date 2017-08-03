Sacramento Man Found with Cereal Boxes Stuffed with Marijuana in Louisiana

COVINGTON, La. — Authorities say a man speeding down an interstate in Louisiana has been arrested after deputies found 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of marijuana in cereal boxes.

News outlets report 23-year-old Donald Roots-Scott Jr. of Sacramento, California, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, an expired driver’s license and speeding.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies pulled Roots-Scott over for traveling at nearly 90 mph (145 kph) on Interstate 12 in a California rental car on Tuesday. Scott told deputies that his driver’s license was expired and that marijuana was inside the vehicle.

Authorities found high-grade marijuana hidden inside Honey Nut Cheerios and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal boxes. Roots-Scott told authorities that he was transporting the marijuana for distribution in Mississippi.

It’s unclear if Roots-Scott has a lawyer.