Rio Linda — A small aircraft has reportedly crashed into the backyard of a home near U and 28th streets in Rio Linda.

#MetroFire is o/s of a small aircraft crash into a a backyard on #RioLinda on #28thSt. No fire involvement. 1 patient being treated. — MetroFire Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 3, 2017

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash. The pilot was injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The aircraft was a single-engine, home-built Lancair IV-P. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

