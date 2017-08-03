Stolen Tablets Returned to Sacramento Tech Exchange after Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two iPads were returned to the Sacramento Tech Exchange on Thursday after surveillance video of a man taking them was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

Three high-definition surveillance cameras recorded a man grabbing the merchandise Wednesday. Many people on social media appeared able to easily identify the man.

The small, family-owned business says they never filed a police report for the theft. They said they just wanted the tablets, worth a combined $300, returned to the store.

Thursday, the man's sisters returned the products.

Store staff said they hope the man learned his lesson.