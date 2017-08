Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Patriot Restaurant's highly-anticipated opening is almost here! The Patriot will be the anchor restaurant at Carmichael's popular Milagro Centre, offering a fine dining destination that mixes East Coast and California cuisine. They're introducing you to executive chef Jeremy Zimmerman, who is crafting "The Patriot" experience.The Patriot Restaurant6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael(916) 817-9917Facebook: The Patriot Restaurant