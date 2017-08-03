Want to Own a Piece of Fatburger? You May Soon Be Able to

Posted 12:59 PM, August 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:58PM, August 3, 2017

TO GO WITH “Pakistan-unrest-economy-consumerism,FEATURE” by Hasan Mansoor
In this picture taken on January 10, 2013 Pakistani pedestrians stand outside a Fatburger outlet in Karachi. American fast-food and Western fashion outlets are taking Pakistan’s growing middle class by storm, defying stereotypes about a conservative Muslim country gripped by Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. AFP PHOTO/Rizwan TABASSUM (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Soon, anyone with $500 can buy a piece of Fatburger.

Fat Brands, the owner of restaurant brands Fatburger and chicken-wing chain Buffalo’s Cafe, plans to sell shares to the public next month in an effort to raise $20 million. It will use that money to expand its business.

The company based in Beverly Hills, California, plans to file for its initial public offering through a set of rules know as Regulation A+, which makes it easier for small companies to raise money. It plans to list shares on a stock exchange with the ticker symbol “FAT.” Right now, it’s only gauging interest from possible investors and plans to sell its stock in September.

Fat Brands says investors will have to invest a minimum of $500 when it goes public.