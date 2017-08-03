Your Weekend, August 3

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things to do to celebrate the first weekend of August.
The Color Run 5K Sacramento
Raley Field
Sat 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/color-run-5k-sacramento/
Festa Italiana
Croatian American Cultural Center
Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/festa-italiana-2/
Tap Folsom
Fri. - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Beer Geek Entry 5 p.m.
Historic Folsom Railroad Turntable
General Admission $40
Beer Geek $65
Designated Driver $10
http://www.tapfolsom.com/
Lunar Lunacy Ride 2017
Capitol Mall Greens
Sat 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/lunar-lunacy-ride-2017/
Make It A Night Pick
Bloomsday by Steven Dietz (9 @ 9pm)
B Street Theatre
Sat 9 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/bloomsday-steven-dietz-9-9pm/
Where to Eat: Centro Cocina Mexicana
Where to Grab A Drink: The Red Rabbit Kitchen + Bar