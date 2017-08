CAMINO — Two 18-year-old’s were arrested Thursday on suspicion of causing the Latrobe Fire.

The vegetation fire near Rancho Murieta burned 1,268 acres over the course of several days starting July 26.

Jacob Place and Maxwell Goldsworthy from El Dorado Hills have been booked into the Sacramento County Jail, according to Cal Fire.

Brice Bennett with Cal Fire reports the two were “burning illegal materials” before the blaze started. No further information has been made available.