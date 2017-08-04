Benicia-Martinez Bridge Collision Kills Travis Air Force Base Airman

BENICIA — A collision along the Benicia-Martinez Bridge early Friday killed an airman with Travis Air Force Base.

The 22-year-old from Concord was killed after her Honda sedan collided into the back of a semitrailer around 6:05 a.m. on the Interstate 680 bridge.

Contra Costa CHP reports the woman was driving northbound behind a slow-moving semitrailer in the far right lane.

It appears the woman may have been speeding and was not wearing a seat belt when her car struck the back of the semitrailer.

The Honda veered across the freeway and crashed into a concrete wall.

Interstate 780 westbound and I-680 northbound were blocked off for over two hours following the collision.

CHP is still leading an investigation but reports that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.