Investigators Say Detwiler Fire was Sparked by Gunfire

MARIPOSA COUNTY — Cal Fire reports the Detwiler Fire was sparked when someone used firearms on public land.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. Cal Fire is asking that anyone with information about those responsible call Crime Stoppers. A $2,000 reward has been posted for the information leading to the suspect or suspects.

The Detwiler Fire scorched 81,826 acres and destroyed 131 structures, including 63 homes. The blaze, which started July 16, led to several evacuations and spurred Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency.