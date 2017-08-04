California Women’s Music Benefit for Local Girls Rock Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria Boyington and Myki Angeline are outside with Paul to chat about their upcoming event that will benefit local girls with an interest in music.

Drop Dead Red also gives a sneak peek of their performance at the event.

Girls Rock Sacramento is a nonprofit organization that helps girls and those who identify as girls build self-esteem through music education, collaboration, empowerment, a supportive community of peers and mentors, and the development of leadership skills. Girls Rock Sacramento offers summer half day camps for girls age 7 to 11, and full day camps for girls age 12 to 17. During camp week, campers participate in instrument instruction, workshops, and band practice, where they write original music together. There is a final performance showcase the following weekend, where the girls perform for friends and family. No musical experience is necessary. Through participation in Girls Rock Sacramento, girls acquire skills that help guide them throughout their lives. For camp and enrollment information, or to donate, visit www.girlsrocksacramento.org