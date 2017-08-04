CSU Eliminates Math Requirement to Boost Graduation Rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For many college students, math is a dreaded subject.

"Taking all these unnecessary math classes is just unnecessary," Noah Rodriguez, a freshman at Sac State, told FOX40. "If you are taking classes for your major, you can graduate on time."

Getting students to graduate on on time is the reason behind the California State University system's recent decision to do away with a requirement for students to take intermediate algebra.

For years, that course was a prerequisite to complete the math requirement even for students weren't math or science majors.

"This previous idea of 'algebra for all,' is that really what we're trying to do? Is that necessary for everybody in every career? Their answer would be no," Student Affairs Vice President Ed Mills said.

The latest figures show just 21 percent of California State University students graduate in four years. The goal now is to get 40 percent of students in and out in that time frame.

Mills says the CSU curriculum changes are on the leading edge compared to most universities nationwide.

"It's a little radical. It's a change," Mills said. "It's progressive but we think that it's really needed and it's going to be a big help to all of our students."

The new rule goes into effect in the fall, meaning Rodriguez still has to take the class.