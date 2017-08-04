Family of Bears Sighted in Emigrant Gap RV Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMIGRANT GAP -- Campers at the Snowflower RV Resort near Yuba Gap off Interstate 80 are on alert for a family of bears that are making the rounds.

Some have been carrying bear bells and bear repellent after several sightings over the past few weeks, including what appears to be a male, female and two cubs.

One family caught a cell phone of a cub going through a bag of trash.

Some speculated that recent fires have forced the bears to look for food in human inhabited areas. But a recreation supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest says the area is a natural range for bears, which will always look for the most convenient source of food.

The forest service says food should always be secured because it isn't good for bears to begin relying on human food.