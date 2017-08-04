Blaze Spreads to 2 Barns in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Firefighters have contained a blaze that took over two barns filled with hay in Lincoln.

Sheep inside one of the barns died as a result of the 2.8-acre blaze on Gladding Road near Coon Creek.

When Cal Fire crews got to the scene of the blaze they also found a downed power line.

Air resources that were brought in for a retardant drop helped crews keep the flames from spreading to the surrounding hills and dry grass.

Firefighters will stay in the area throughout the night to make sure the hay near the barns does not catch fire again.

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

