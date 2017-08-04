Investigators Piece Together Moments Leading Up to Fatal Rio Linda Plane Crash

RIO LINDA — Investigators are examining the scene where a small plane crashed Thursday, killing the pilot on board.

So far there is still no indication of what caused the plane to go down in the backyard of a home in Rio Linda.

A family was inside of the home as the Lancair IV-P crashed through power lines, a power pole and trees then into their backyard. They spoke with the National Transportation Safety Board as investigators moved through the scene.

FOX40 was able to speak with the woman whose family owns the house.

The woman’s parents saw the plane going down out of their kitchen window. They also saw the pilot, 71-year-old Marshall Michaelian of Placer County, who was killed.

Officials are attempting to piece together how the plane went down based on where all of the fragments landed. After the scene is processed, hopefully by the end of the day, they will further examine the plane.

Investigators assume Michaelian was attempting to land at McClellan Airfield because of its location, just over a mile away from where the plane went down on 28th and U streets.

The woman who spoke with FOX40 said her mother has lived at the home for a long time and they are used to planes flying low overhead. But they have never experienced anything like the fatal crash that took place Thursday afternoon.