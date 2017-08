Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANO COUNTY -- A man was arraigned Friday for second degree murder and pleaded not guilty in the death of Cindy Clay

Thomas Astarita, 65, was arrested for driving under the influence and running a red light at Nut Tree and Marshall roads, hitting Clay's car. She later died at the hospital.

The Solano County District Attorney upgraded Astarita's charges because of his previous DUI conviction from 2013.

He is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces 15 years to life in prison.