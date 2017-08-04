Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was shot in Stockton.

Around 7 p.m. the Stockton Police Department received reports of a shooting on Bedlow Drive.

The victim was shot in front of a house by an unknown suspect, according to Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

Silva could not confirm the details leading up to the shooting, but the suspect fled the scene in a car.

The neighborhood has high crime rates and has seen a lot of gang activity. Investigators do not know if the incident was gang related.

