Missing Modesto Kindergarten Teacher Found Alive

MODESTO — A kindergarten teacher missing from Modesto has been found alive, her father confirmed to FOX40.

Jamie Tull was found Friday morning by friends who went looking for her near where her car was found crashed in Merced County. She had been missing for nearly three weeks.

Tull was about half a mile east of the crash site in Le Grand.

Tull’s father said she was sunburned and dehydrated, but alert enough to speak. She was flown to a hospital in Fresno.