Night of Champions at Stockton 99 Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stock car racing legend native Ernie Irvan returns to the track where he won his first championship when he appears at the Night of Champions on Saturday, August 5 at Stockton 99 Speedway. Irvan and several former champions will be on hand to greet racing fans, and his son Jared Irvan will race in the Stockton Late Models Night of Champions 100 on a night which features plenty of racing and fireworks. Among the former Stockton 99 champions scheduled to attend the event are seven-time track titleholder Dan Reed, five-time champ Ken Reed, Jim Reich, Steve McGovney, Dave Byrd, Dave Philpott and Harry Belletto. There will be an autograph session beginning at 5:30 p.m. For some, such as Dave Philpott, Saturday is both a reunion and a work day. His son, Justin Philpott, is also competing in the Late Models race. Local stars Pete Anderson, Joey Stearns, Robbie Knittel, Dennis Byers, Larry Tankersley and many others are expected to compete.

More info:

Night of Champions

Saturday

Gates open at 4pm, racing at 6pm

Stockton 99 Speedway

4105 N. Wilson Way, Stockton

(209) 466-9999

Stockton99.com

Facebook: The New Stockton 99