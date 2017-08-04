UC Davis Researcher Receives St. Baldrick’s Research Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Baldrick's Research Grant recipient, Dr. Theresa Keegan, Ph. D., is in the studio with Paul and Mae to discuss the $100,000 grant she received to help with her cancer research.

Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer, so every second counts when it comes to finding cures. Each phase of the research process, from the laboratory to translational research to clinical trials, plays a crucial part in developing new therapies that will give kids with cancer the healthy childhoods they deserve. Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has funded more than $230 million in lifesaving childhood research grants to support every stage of the research process.