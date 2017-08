TUCSON, Arizona — Pascua Yaqui tribal police say everything is now under control at the AVA Amphitheater after bees in the theater delayed the start of a Matchbox Twenty concert.

Bee keepers arrived at about 8:30 p.m. to clear the bees out of the theater, according to KGUN.

Concert goers were allowed in the theater at about 9:15 p.m. — more than an hour after the concert was set to start.

Reservation police said nothing like this has ever happened before.

No one was hurt.