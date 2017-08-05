Boy Suffers Heat Stroke During Lincoln High School Football Tryouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A 13-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering heat stroke during tryouts for the freshman football team at Lincoln High School.

At the end of Tuesday's conditioning practice, Jayden Jones passed out. He was eventually airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center where he would spend two days in the intensive care unit.

The 13-year-old's mother, Shynelle Jones, says he was diagnosed with heat stroke, which can cause death or permanent damage to the heart, kidneys or muscles.

Jayden was released from the hospital Friday, but he has more healing to do.

During the practice, temperatures were well into the triple digits. Jayden's mom said she believes the school and the coaches "care about our children," but when temperatures are so intensely hot, she thinks it would be appropriate if they showed a little more compassion.

She also says no more football -- at least, not this year.

Jayden's family is trying to figure out how to pay for his medical bills and have created a GoFundMe campaign.