SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department reports two lanes of southbound Highway 99 have been closed as personnel clean up a crash site.

One person has been taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A white truck with extensive damage to one side is sitting in the middle of the highway near West Elverta Road.

The fire department did not say what caused the crash and reported the incident at 4:08 p.m.

