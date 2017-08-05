Man Killed, Woman Injured After Car Crashes into Tree Along I-5

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento man died Saturday when the car he was in crashed into a tree along Interstate 5.

Richard Quintana with CHP reports a 2009 Dodge Cobalt veered off southbound Interstate 5 near the Airport Boulevard exit around 3:43 a.m. Saturday morning and crashed into a tree.

It was unknown who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, but the 25-year-old and a 21-year-old Citrus Heights woman were the only two people in the car.

The man died from his injuries. The woman suffered major injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

Unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The identities of the man and woman involved in the crash have not been released.